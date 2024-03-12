Arnold Schwarzenegger has signed on to his first film since 2019 and is set to star in “The Man With the Bag,” an Amazon MGM holiday comedy directed by Adam Shankman and costarring Alan Ritchson.

Ritchson, who found his breakout leading role with the Amazon series “Reacher,” will play a former thief who is called upon by Santa Claus to retrieve his stolen magic bag holding all his toys. Amazon has not disclosed whether Schwarzenegger will be playing Santa or another role.

Shankman, whose directing credits include “Disenchanted” and the 2007 musical version of John Waters’ “Hairspray,” is directing from a screenplay by Allan Rice. Producers include Ritchson, Lawrence Grey, Ben Everard, Reg Tigerman and Dan Spilo.

“The Man With the Bag” marks Schwarzenegger’s first film role in five years. He previously starred in “Terminator: Dark Fate” alongside fellow series star Linda Hamilton and in the Russian-Chinese adventure film “Viy 2: Journey to China.” He also appeared last year in the Netflix action TV series “Fubar.”

Along with “Reacher,” Ritchson recently appeared in the Lionsgate/Kingdom Story Company film “Ordinary Angels” alongside Hilary Swank, and is set to appear in Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” which will also be released by Lionsgate in April.

Schwarzenegger is represented by UTA. The casting was first reported by Deadline.