Arrest Made in Probe of Matthew Perry’s Accidental Overdose Death

More details will emerge in a Thursday news conference, authorities tell multiple media outlets

Matthew Perry
Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the 9th Annual Dinner Benefiting the Lili Claire Foundation (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

At least one person has been arrested in connection with the accidental ketamine overdose death of Matthew Perry, law enforcement sources have confirmed to multiple media outlets.

The officials told the Associated Press and others that details would be revealed Thursday at a press conference in Los Angeles. However, LAPD media relations told TheWrap they were unaware of any upcoming announcements.

The LAPD announced earlier this year that detectives were working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Postal Inspection Service to find out why the “Friends” actor had so much ketamine in his system. Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28, 2023, and an autopsy revealed that the amount of the drug in his system was in the range used for surgical anesthesia.

In recent years, the drug has been used widely to treat depression and for pain management. Investigators say they were told that Perry had been undergoing supervised ketamine infusion treatments.

But it had been nearly two weeks since Perry’s last visit, and the drug is typically fully metabolized within a few hours.

The primary cause of Perry’s death was listed as an overdose, though drowning and other factors contributed, according to the medical examiner. Perry struggled with addiction for years, and was open about his recovery process.

Matthew Perry speaks onstage as part of the CBS/Showtime 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena
