The Los Angeles Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service are continuing their joint investigation into how Matthew Perry obtained the ketamine that contributed to his death, TheWrap has learned.

The “Friends” actor was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles area home on Oct. 28, 2023. He was 54. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office ultimately ruled his death an accident, reporting that he drowned due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

The LAPD and DEA opened a criminal investigation into his death in December 2023, and it remains ongoing as of Tuesday, a spokesperson for the LAPD said.

Despite undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety at the time of his death, the U.S. Postal Inspector’s involvement suggests scrutiny about how Perry got his hands on the drugs, as was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Per the the autopsy report, other factors that contributed to Perry’s death included coronary artery disease and the opioid buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder. The high levels of ketamine in his system were also noted to have been potentially lethal and could have caused an overstimulated heart and slowed or shallow breathing. However, the report states it is unknown the exact method Perry used to take the drugs.

Additionally, drugs were not found near the pool or hot tub area of his home and foul play was not suspected. Loose pills and prescription medications were found elsewhere at the residence.

Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on “Friends,” having starred in all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom from 1994-2004. His other notable credits include “Ally McBeal,” “The West Wing,” “17 Again,” “The Ron Clark Story,” “Fools Rush In” and “The Whole Nine Yards.”