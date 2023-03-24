Sitcom favorite “Arrested Development” isn’t leaving Netflix after all, thanks to a new deal with Disney.

The exit of the series, which began on Fox and was continued at Netflix, was reported last month, with both editions of the Bluth family saga set to be removed entirely on March 15. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the series, which starred Jason Bateman, Jessica Walter, Michael Cera, Tony Hale and Jeffrey Tambor, was still available.

Netflix will now become the exclusive subscription streaming home of the Mitchell Hurwitz-created series, which means that Hulu will have to give up rights to the sitcom’s first three seasons, according to Vulture.

The Bluths aren’t going anywhere!



Arrested Development is staying on Netflix! And there’s only one way to celebrate: pic.twitter.com/NlrSoBYk8t — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2023

“Arrested Development” ran on Fox from 2003 to 2006 and was revived by Netflix in 2013 for two additional seasons. During its Fox run, it netted six Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2004. The revival was nominated for three more, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Bateman.

The series also starred Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat and David Cross and featured such high-profile guest stars as Liza Minnelli and Henry Winkler.

Ron Howard served as the narrator as well as executive producer. Hurwitz executive-produced, wrote and directed many of the episodes.