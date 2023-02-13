‘Arrested Development’ to Be Removed From Netflix in Its Entirety

Netflix will remove all episodes of “Arrested Development” from its platform, TheWrap has learned.

According to the show’s landing page and as confirmed by a source familiar with the matter, the last day to watch on the streamer will be on March 14 as the streamer’s licensing agreement is slated to expire.

The Emmy-winning comedy series, which was initially canceled in 2006 after three seasons on Fox, was revived by the streamer in 2012. Netflix produced the series’ fourth and fifth seasons alongside 20th Television and Imagine Entertainment. Season 4 premiered on Netflix in 2013, while the fifth and final season premiered in two installments between 2018 and 2019.

The series, which revolved around the wealthy Bluth family, starred Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Alia Shawkat, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale and David Cross. Ron Howard served as the narrator as well as executive producer. The show was created by Mitchell Hurwitz, who also executive produced, wrote and directed many of the episodes.

“Arrested Development” won a total of six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series in 2004.

Despite the departure from Netflix due to the expiration of the licensing deal, fans will still get to enjoy the first three seasons of “Arrested Development” on Hulu.