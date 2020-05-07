“Arrow” and “The Flash” creator Marc Guggenheim has been tapped to write the screenplay for Rob Liefeld’s “Prophet,” for Jeff Robinov’s Studio 8.

Studio 8 plans to build a franchise around title character, John Prophet, a DNA enhanced super-soldier placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission only to awaken in the wrong time (current time) searching for a mission that does not exist. Pitched as very much the anti-Captain America across the board. He’s a ruthless berserker that must find his humanity.

Liefeld, Adrian Askarieh (“Hitman,” “Hitman: Agent 47”) and Brooklyn Weaver (“Run All Night,” “Out of the Furnace”) will produce. John Graham and Guy Danella are overseeing for Studio 8.John Hyde and Terissa Kelton will also be involved in producing capacities.

“Prophet” exploded out of the pages of another Liefeld bestseller, “Youngblood,” catching fire with fans, John Prophet was awarded his own popular showcase, launching a series of his own in 1993. Prophet achieved critical acclaim as well as crossing over for a historic team up with Liefeld’s popular Marvel creation, Cable in a definitive storyline. Liefeld has created over 150 comics characters, most notably Marvel’s “Deadpool,” “Cable,” “Domino” and “X-Force,” played by Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin and Zazie Beetz in “Deadpool 2.” The “Deadpool” film franchise has made over 1.5 billion dollars in just 2 movies.

On top of creating “Arrow,” based on the DC Comics character, Guggenheim also has “Legends of Tomorrow” and “The Flash” on the CW. Guggenheim will made his directorial debut on an episode of “The Flash” which will soon air.

Guggenheim was repped by manager Cliff Roberts at Syndicate and the law firm Ziffren Brittenham.