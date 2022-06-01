The Art Directors Guild has sworn in production designer Chuck Parker as National Executive Director for a third term after its latest election, which also saw the election and appointment of several different positions.

Additionally, the IATSE Local swore in Joel Cohen for his first three-year term as Associate National Executive Director.

Said the Guild’s National President Nelson Coates, “I am pleased to welcome back National Executive Director Chuck Parker, and look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of our 3,100 members to build an even stronger Guild. I also welcome and look forward to working with incoming Associate National Executive Director Joel Cohen, who has served the Guild with distinction for the past six years.”

The union appointed a number of members, who begin their terms today, to positions, including Evan Rohde as Art Directors Council Chair and Board member; Susan Bolles as Council Vice Chair; Nikki Rudloff as Council Secretary; Oana B. Miller as Treasurer; Mark Worthington and Dina Lipton as ADG Board members; and Korey Washington and Michele Yu as Council members.

Members of the Illustrators, Storyboard Artists and Matte Artists Craft are Tim Wilcox as their Council Chair; Jarid Boyce as Council Vice Chair; and Casey Bernay as Council Treasurer. Council members include Chris Brandt and Fae Corrigan.

Based in Studio City, the Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) represents production designers, art directors, and scenic, graphic and title designers, as well as model makers and set designers, illustrators, matte artists and previs artists.