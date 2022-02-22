‘Arthur’ Series Finale Shows Characters ‘All Grown Up’

Marc Brown’s popular cartoon show “Arthur” wrapped Monday night on PBS. The final episode, titled “All Grown Up,” fills in any questions viewers might have about where their beloved humanoid animal characters are headed in the future.

Set 20 years later, the episode opens on Arthur, the central aardvark, who now has long hair, sitting in a diner and looking content. He has become a graphic novelist, thanks to an instructional drawing book he accidentally took from the library.

Buster the Bunny slides into the diner booth across from Arthur in that first scene, where we learn that he has taken on the profession of teaching, looking very snappy in his outfit.

Muffy embarks on a mayoral campaign, looking to become Elwood’s civic leader while George, who now owns the Sugar Bowl, cheers her on from the sidelines.

Francine now sports a short haircut, and works for a sneakers manufacturer.

D.W. is now a cop, who isn’t afraid to dole out the tickets, — traffic, parking or otherwise. Bud Compson attempts to flirt his way out of a ticket from D.W., but that doesn’t stop her.

Blinky — God bless him — can be seen on TV reporting the local news.

And with that, “Arthur” has said farewell, 25 seasons after beginning in 1996.