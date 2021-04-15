Virtual Oscar Nominees Luncheon

One of the highlights of every awards season is the Oscar Nominees Luncheon, which brings together contenders from all categories for a casual soiree that’s all about camaraderie rather than competition. Since that event was one more of the many casualties of this pandemic year, we invited all the nominees to send us a photo of themselves having lunch or raising a glass. So here, all mixed up the way they’d be at the real luncheon, are some members of the Class of 2021.