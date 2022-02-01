AWARDS BEAT
The Casting Society of America has nominated 100 casting directors for 39 different films for the 37th annual Artios Awards, which honor the work of casting directors in eight different feature categories.
“Don’t Look Up” and “The French Dispatch” were among the nominees in the Big Budget Comedy category, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” for Big Budget Drama, “”The Tender Bar,” “Belfast” and “CODA” in the Studio or Independent categories and “The Humans” and “Shiva Baby” in Low Budget and Micro Budget.
With categories covering every genre and budget level, most of the top contenders for this year’s film awards were included, with the exception of “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Being the Ricardos” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Winners will be announced on March 17, though the planned in-person ceremony has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nominees:
ANIMATION
ENCANTO - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)
LUCA - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)
THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES – Tamara Hunter
RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)
VIVO – Tamara Hunter
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
CRUELLA – Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)
DON’T LOOK UP – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)
THE FRENCH DISPATCH – Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS – Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), PoPing AuYeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
THE HOUSE OF GUCCI – Kate Rhodes-James
KING RICHARD – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)
THE POWER OF THE DOG – Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)
TICK, TICK…BOOM! – Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier
WEST SIDE STORY - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
BEST SELLERS – Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells
THE TENDER BAR – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)
THIS GAME’S CALLED MURDER – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
ZOLA – Kim Taylor-Coleman
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
BELFAST – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)
CODA – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)
THE LOST DAUGHTER – Kahleen Crawford
PASSING – Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy
THE HAND OF GOD – Annamaria Sambucco
LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
BLUE BAYOU – Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)
THE HUMANS – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)
THE NOVICE - Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde
TOGETHER TOGETHER - Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman
VIOLET – Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko
WE BROKE UP – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA
DRAMARAMA – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
THE OUTSIDE STORY – Stephanie Holbrook
SHIVA BABY – Kate Geller
THE SUBJECT – Destiny Lilly
SWAN SONG – Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS – Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)
THE TOMORROW WAR – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Associate)
VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE – Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Associate)
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME – Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)