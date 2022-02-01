The Casting Society of America has nominated 100 casting directors for 39 different films for the 37th annual Artios Awards, which honor the work of casting directors in eight different feature categories.

“Don’t Look Up” and “The French Dispatch” were among the nominees in the Big Budget Comedy category, “King Richard” and “The Power of the Dog” for Big Budget Drama, “”The Tender Bar,” “Belfast” and “CODA” in the Studio or Independent categories and “The Humans” and “Shiva Baby” in Low Budget and Micro Budget.

With categories covering every genre and budget level, most of the top contenders for this year’s film awards were included, with the exception of “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Being the Ricardos” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Winners will be announced on March 17, though the planned in-person ceremony has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nominees:

ANIMATION

ENCANTO - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

LUCA - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

THE MITCHELLS VS THE MACHINES – Tamara Hunter

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON – Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

VIVO – Tamara Hunter

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

CRUELLA – Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)

DON’T LOOK UP – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

THE FRENCH DISPATCH – Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS – Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), PoPing AuYeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

THE HOUSE OF GUCCI – Kate Rhodes-James

KING RICHARD – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

THE POWER OF THE DOG – Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)

TICK, TICK…BOOM! – Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

WEST SIDE STORY - Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

BEST SELLERS – Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

THE TENDER BAR – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

THIS GAME’S CALLED MURDER – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

ZOLA – Kim Taylor-Coleman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

BELFAST – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

CODA – Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Kahleen Crawford

PASSING – Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

THE HAND OF GOD – Annamaria Sambucco

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

BLUE BAYOU – Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)

THE HUMANS – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

THE NOVICE - Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

TOGETHER TOGETHER - Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

VIOLET – Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

WE BROKE UP – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

DRAMARAMA – Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

THE OUTSIDE STORY – Stephanie Holbrook

SHIVA BABY – Kate Geller

THE SUBJECT – Destiny Lilly

SWAN SONG – Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)