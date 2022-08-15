Charges against rapper A$AP Rocky have been filed for an alleged assault with a firearm last November, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said of the incident, in which the rapper allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a former friend and fired twice in his direction.

“My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted,” Gascón said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

Rocky, whose given name is Rakim Mayers, faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

He was arrested at LAX in April for the shooting, which had not previously been reported. He was booked into jail and released three hours later after paying $550,000 bail.

As the LAPD news release at the time described, “On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Arraignment is scheduled on Aug. 17 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Robbery/Homicide Division.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.