After former First Lady Michelle Obama’s comment on Monday that she’s “terrified” about the possibility Donald Trump could win a second term as president, CNN political commentator Ashley Allison said the Biden campaign needs as big or a bigger turnout from Black voters than in 2020.

“Joe Biden can’t win without a large, historical number of Black voters turning out for elections like they did in 2020,” Allison, who served as White House senior policy adviser when Barack Obama was president, said on “The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.”

“There are some Black voters who will vote for Donald Trump,” Allison added. “I don’t think that the risk is that 50% of Black voters vote for Donald Trump. But not showing up is just as much a vote for Donald Trump.”

“We lived four years of [Trump’s] presidency and saw some of the egregious policies that he implemented that really did hurt Black people. And so the risk, the terrifying nature that we all sense is can we endure another four years of Donald Trump?” she asked. “I don’t know want to have to. And so the [Biden] campaign is going to have to speak and convince those Black voters to show up.”

Michelle Obama spoke about the forthcoming election in a new episode of the Jay Shetty podcast, “On Purpose.”

“What’s going to happen in this next election? I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” Obama said, “because our leaders matter, who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer called the former First Lady’s message a “stark warning” about the “challenges that Democrats face coming up” in the 2024 presidential election.