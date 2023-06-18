Asteroid City

‘Asteroid City’ Lights Up Specialty Box Office With Best Theater Average Since 2016

June 18, 2023

The Wes Anderson film’s $132,211 average is a record for Focus Features and the best limited release since ”La La Land“

Father’s Day weekend has brought loads of bad news for multiple big-budget summer tentpoles, but there is some good news on the specialty front thanks to Wes Anderson’s new film “Asteroid City,” which was released by Focus Features in six theaters in New York and Los Angeles and is earning an estimated $790,000 for an excellent per theater average of $132,211.

Not only is that the best ever average for a Focus release, but it is also the best limited average since the $172,220+ average earned by Lionsgate/Summit’s Oscar winner “La La Land” in December 2016. It is also the best ever average for a film released in just six theaters, topping the $123,409 earned by Sony/Columbia’s “American Hustle” in December 2013. Focus also reported record opening weekends for the Angelika Theater in New York and the Sunset Theater in Los Angeles.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

