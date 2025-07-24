Astronomer Head of HR Also Resigns After Viral Coldplay Jumbotron Moment

Astronomer’s CEO and its Head of HR have now both resigned from the tech company a week after they were caught on camera together at a Coldplay concert.

Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer upon her own resignation, TheWrap has learned. Her exit comes days after co-founder Pete DeJoy was appointed interim CEO following Andy Byron’s resignation.

The pair went viral last week when Chris Martin caught them intertwined on camera at a show in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 16. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” the singer said after Cabot and Byron did their best to awkwardly avoid the spotlight.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company said in a statement to CBS News over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Martin more or less addressed the pop culture moment at the band’s subsequent concert in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” he said slyly. “How we’re going to do that is we’re going to use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

TMZ was first to report Cabot’s resignation on Thursday.