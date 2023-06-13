Atari 2600 Gets First New Game on a Cartridge in 32 Years

Nostalgic tech enthusiasts who miss collecting Atari 2600 game cartridges will get a shot to add one more title to their collection on July 31, when they’ll be able to preorder a “Mr. Run and Jump” 2600 cartridge for $60. This marks the first time the console’s getting a new game on a cartridge in 32 years.

The game, “Mr. Run and Jump,” is a neon-drenched platformer that will release on all major systems, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store as well as Atari VCS. You can hop on over to Steam and play the free demo right now.

Mind you, those versions aren’t related to the collector’s item, and if you buy the digital editions, you won’t get to hold a classic 2600 cartridge in your hands.

“Made in the United States with high-quality materials, each Mr. Run and Jump cartridge comes sealed with a high-quality box, a 2600 game cartridge, and an instruction manual,” says the official press release for the special item. “Cartridges are manufactured to exacting standards from all new parts and materials, with beveled edges to prevent pin damage, strong gold-plated connectors, and identical power draw to the originals.”

This package hearkens back to an era that’s long since passed in more ways than one. Not only are Atari cartridges part of a bygone era, but even the simple pleasure of flipping through instruction manuals is largely a thing of the past. Over a decade ago, manuals transitioned to black and white to reduce printing costs, then they were gradually phased out altogether. Now game cases often release with nothing in them but a disc and a legal disclaimer or DLC code voucher. And that’s if they physically release at all; big games such as “Alan Wake 2” are giving up on physical media entirely.

You can check out the “Mr. Run and Jump” cartridge preorder page here. The press release notes that “additional distribution will be announced at a later date,” so more opportunities to grab the item could be on the horizon in the event you miss the preorder window.