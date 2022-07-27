‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Cast Offers First Look at Season 2 in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Netflix dropped a first look at Season 2 of “Fate: The Winx Saga” on Wednesday morning, with Abigail Cowen promising a “whirlwind of emotion and adventure.”

The new season will premiere September 16, 2022, Netflix also announced Wednesday.

Here’s the logline for the new season: “School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared” and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld,” per Neftlix.

Spanning seven episodes, Season 2, will introduce Earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez. She’ll star alongside returning cast Cowen as Bloom, Hannah van der Westhuysen as Stella, Precious Mustapha as Aisha, Eliot Salt as Terra and Elisha Applebaum as Musa. The cast also includes Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke.

Miranda Richardson joins Season 2 as Headmistress Rosalind, alongside Daniel Betts who is playing Professor Harvey.

Brian Young is the series as showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

The show is a Netflix original series from Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow. It is filmed in Ireland.