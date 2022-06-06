‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2: Flora Makes Her Debut in First Look (Video)

Flora has arrived.

On Monday, as part of Geeked Week, Netflix dropped a first look scene of Flora in “Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2.

The character runs into Terra (Eliot Salt) while she is practicing magic in the woods, in a very floral-type of way. Paulina Chavez is playing the fairy. Her casting was announced last summer.

“The Winx Saga” is the coming-of-age journey of the fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence, per a logline from Netflix.

The series, a reimagining of the Italian cartoon from Iginio Straffi hails from creator Brian Young.

Season 1 spanned six episodes.

It stars Abigail Cowen (Bloom), Hannah van der Westhuysen (Stella), Precious Mustapha (Aisha), Salt (Terra), Elisha Applebaum (Musa), Danny Griffin (Sky), Sadie Soverall (Beatrix), Freddie Thorp (Riven),

Eva Birthistle (Vanessa) and Robert James-Collier (Saúl Silva), with Lesley Sharp (Rosalind) and Eve Best (Headmistress Farah Dowling)

The series is an Archery Pictures Production, in association with Rainbow.

Brian Young, Judy Counihan, Kris Thykier, Cristiana Buzzelli and Joanne Lee are all EPs. Speed Weed is a co-EP. Producers include Jon Finn, Macdara Kelleher and John Keville.