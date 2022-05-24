David Guillod was ordered to stand trial for sex-assault charges linked to allegations made against the “Atomic Blonde” producer by two women, but a judge determined there was insufficient evidence for charges linked to four others.

Guillod could have faced more than 20 felony charges for assorted crimes against six women, who said they were assaulted or raped while drugged or intoxicated between 2012 and 2020. Charges include rape, kidnapping for rape, and rape of a drugged person.

Two of those cases will go forward. But Santa Maria Superior Court Judge James Voysey on Monday ruled that some of the women’s actions and statements didn’t add up.

In one such case, Voysey cited text messages between Guillod and the accuser corroborating witness testimony that she had cuddled and flirted with him at the 2014 company retreat where she accused him of raping her. “What she said and what she did are very telling,” Voysey said, according to Santa Barbara local site Noozhawk. “Those behaviors tell the court [she] didn’t think she was raped that night.”

People who were at the retreat in Santa Barbara County had a different take when they spoke to TheWrap in 2017 about the incident. One such employee claims to have seen the woman moments after she was alone with Guillod.

“Consent was not possible. It was beyond that,” the employee said at the time. “She just started bawling and was like, ‘I think I had sex.’ It was so clear that this had not been consensual.”

The woman’s attorneys argued that she was trying to protect the company from lawsuits, and never returned to work after receiving a $60,000 settlement with a nondisclosure agreement.

Guillod has denied all accusations, and in some cases has said he was dating the women at the time they say they were assaulted. Multiple accusers emerged after “Ted” actress Jessica Barth publicly accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 2012.

Guillod’s attorney Phillip Cohen did not immediately return messages left Tuesday for comment.

Guillod turned himself in to authorities in June 2020, and is currently under house arrest on bail that was modified Monday to $100,000 to reflect the revised charges. He’s due back in court on June 14 for arraignment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.