Attorney General Bill Barr Out at White House, Trump Announces

Attorney General Bill Barr is leaving his role at the White House, outgoing president Donald Trump announced Monday.

The exit comes after he said last week that the Department of Justice found no evidence of the widespread voter fraud Trump baselessly claimed took place during the 2020 election.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” tweeted Trump, who has yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

He added, “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all!”

