Aubrey Plaza Marriage News Has Fans Happy – But Also a Little Bummed Out

Aubrey Plaza is officially off the market. The actress subtly shared the news of her nuptials to longtime partner Jeff Baena via Instagram Friday, prompting a chorus of both congratulations and commiserations online.

Plaza let the cat out of the bag in an Instagram post praising Baena for completing the script for their next film, “Spin Me Round”. She shared a sweet photo of the couple along with the caption:

“So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble 😈 excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!)” she captioned the post. “And @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!! 🇮🇹 ❤️.”

The words “my darling husband” instantly set the internet ablaze. Although the “Parks & Rec” alumna is receiving her share of well-wishes, the news has some fans conflicted.

Really happy for Aubrey Plaza and her husband. pic.twitter.com/c2ixEYBflm — Sachin4D (@bladecrawler) May 7, 2021

Others have already skipped “conflicted” and moved on to meme-able despair.

AUBREY PLAZA GOT MARRIED?! AND ITS NOT TO ME?!?!??? pic.twitter.com/ab7ayNslwF — alexa (@kndrickfolklore) May 7, 2021

Me seeing that Aubrey Plaza got married to someone other than me…..pray for me in my time of need pic.twitter.com/SFIp8xcrsS — CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine (@Krakoan4Life) May 7, 2021

aubrey plaza really married to a dude named jeff pic.twitter.com/Ius29hmpvd — Big Z (@aquaphorfanacct) May 7, 2021

Despite many fans’ shock that Plaza was in a relationship in the first place, she’s been linked to Baena since 2011. She even starred in his films “Life After Beth” (2014) and “The Little Hours” (2017). In quarantine, the pair collaborated on the upcoming found-footage anthology series “Cinema Toast” for Showtime, which is set to be Plaza’s directorial debut.

In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, Plaza expressed her gratitude to be dating a fellow filmmaker, “I think that when you’re with someone that is in your field, they understand what you’re dealing with on a deeper level. So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we’re both on.”