August Box Office Will Cool Off, but Don’t Expect Another Slump

After a hot streak of films from “Inside Out 2” to “Deadpool & Wolverine” jolted the box office out of a two-month slump, August should see a cooling down period for movie theaters. But it’s more likely the industry will see business similar to last year’s post-“Barbenheimer” performance rather than the deep slump seen earlier this year.

In place of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” “Deadpool & Wolverine” is set to be the month’s big moneymaker. It won’t match the combined domestic grosses of those two titans, but it will be a tour de force in its own right. It has already grossed $261 million domestically and is likely to have at least another $350 million in the tank thanks to its strong word-of-mouth and second viewings from hardcore Marvel fans.