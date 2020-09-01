Go Pro Today

‘Moana’ Star Criticizes ‘Reopen Hawaii’ Protestors: Not a Single Native Hawaiian Seen

Auli’i Cravalho — the voice of Moana — reacted to the vocal protests from over the weekend

| September 1, 2020 @ 7:14 AM
auli'i cravalho

“Moana” star Auli’i Cravalho took to Twitter early Tuesday to react to a “Reopen Hawaii” demonstration from this previous weekend. Retweeting a clip from a local news reporter, the native Hawaiian noted the protestors were comprised primarily of one particular group.

“Not a single Kanaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) to be seen,” wrote the actress on Twitter in response to video of locals protesting the state’s new order to stay and work at home.

“My thoughts haven’t left the multi generational households,” the 19-year-old actress went on, referring to higher death rates among older people who contract the coronavirus and concerns about children carrying it. “The young and able need to protect the old. Protect our kupuna!!!”

“Kupuna” is a word that means “grandparent” or “ancestor.”

As the coronavirus has rocked the American economy and way of life by leading to shutdowns, stay-at-home orders and most non-esssential workers working from home, there have been protests against the lockdowns from Americans who want to resume their old way of life.

According to Eddie Dowd, the reporter whose video Cravalho shared, there were “hundreds” of people on the scene in Honolulu to protest the restrictions Saturday. Footage of the event from another account did show a small group of Native Hawaiians protesting.

You can see Cravalho’s tweet below:

