Apple revealed the trailer for its upcoming historical drama series “Masters of the Air,” in which starring duo Austin Butler and Callum Turner learn the difference between fight and flight.

The World War II drama, which hails from executive producers behind “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific” Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg and Gary Goetzman, lands on the streamer on Jan. 26, 2024.

Before the adrenaline of all the action in the air, Butler’s Major Gale ‘Buck’ Cleven promises to write letters to his girl while he is away, because “a girl worth writin’ to is hard to find.”

“Not if you know where to look,” she replies.

In addition to Butler and Turner, the series — based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name and scripted by John Hoff — features a stellar cast led by Anthony Boyle (“Tetris”), Nate Mann (“Licorice Pizza”), Rafferty Law (“Twist”), Academy Award-nominee Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk,” “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Saltburn”, Josiah Cross (“A Thousand and One”), Branden Cook (“Tell Me Lies” and Ncuti Gatwa (“Sex Education” and “Barbie”).

“Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air.

Butler’s “Buck” and Callum Turner’s Major John ‘Bucky’ Egan were the first men assigned to the “100th,” or bomb squad comprised of 35 planes and 350 air crewmen.

“Don’t you die on me before you get over there,” Butler’s ‘Buck’ tells Turner’s ‘Bucky.’

According to the logline, “Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of ‘Masters of the Air.’ Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.”

The range of locations reflects the scope of the show, from bucolic fields and villages of southeast England to a German prisoner-of-war camp.

From Apple Studios, “Masters of the Air” is executive produced by Spielberg through Amblin Television, and Hanks and Goetzman for Playtone. Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey co-executive produce alongside Playtone’s Steven Shareshian. In addition to writing, Orloff co-executive produces. Graham Yost is also a co-executive producer. Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten serve as directors.

Newly released images of stars in character lie below in addition to the full trailer:

From left to right: Edward Ashley, Matt Gavan, Calum Turner, Anthony Boyle andDarragh Cowley in Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)

NCuti Gatwa in “Masters of the Air” (ROBERT VIGLASKY/AppleTV+) PHOTOGRAPHY

Branden Cook in “Masters of the Air” (Apple TV+)