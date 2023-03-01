We've Got Hollywood Covered
An Oasis of Stars in the Desert: TheWrap’s Palm Springs Film Festival Portrait Studio (Exclusive Photos)

From Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh to Viola Davis and Steven Spielberg, the season’s biggest contenders smile for our cameras

| March 1, 2023 @ 1:00 PM
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Austin Butler, "Elvis"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Hong Chau, "The Whale"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Bill Nighy, “Living”
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Eric Idle, PSIFF 2023
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Kazuo Ishiguro, "Living"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Danielle Deadwyler, "Till"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Steven Spielberg, "The Fablemans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Gabriel LaBelle, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Paul Dano, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Seth Rogan, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Julia Butters, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Producer, Kristie Macosko Krieger, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

 

Cast, "The Fabelmans"
Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sam Rechner, Judd Hirsch, Michelle Williams, Seth Rogan, Paul Dano, Steven Spielberg, Gabriel LaBelle, Keeley Karsten, and Julia Butters, “The Fablemans”

 

 