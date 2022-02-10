It’s 1997 all over again, as the cast of “Austin Powers” has reunited for a new Super Bowl spot set to air during the Big Game on Sunday. Mike Myers reprises his iconic role from the comedy franchise in a commercial for GM alongside Seth Green as Scott, Mindy Sterling as Frau Farbissina and Rob Lowe as the younger version of Number 2 from the 1999 sequel “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (Robert Wagner played the older Number 2 in the franchise, but doesn’t appear in the ad).

The commercial finds Dr. Evil and Co. taking over General Motors, with a heavy emphasis on reducing carbon emissions. The ad brings back the death chair gag from the first film, as Dr. Evil considers killing his son as he continues to annoy him – only for Frau Farbissina to intervene. Scott, meanwhile, reveals that he has a baby, which Dr. Evil immediately dubs “Baby Me.”

It’s a fun callback to the comedy hit, which spawned two sequels and took the zeitgeist by storm in the late 1990s and early 2000s, culminating in the cameo-filled “Austin Powers in Goldmember” co-starring Beyonce Knowles-Carter.

Myers has yet to create a character as iconic as Austin Powers, despite attempts in films like “The Love Guru” and “The Cat in the Hat.” Most recently he took part in a lengthy bit as a fictional character hosting the two-season revival of “The Gong Show,” but he has a new Netflix series on tap called “The Pentaverate” in which he’s set to play seven different characters.

Watch the “Austin Powers” Super Bowl commercial above.