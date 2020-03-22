Australia to Close Movie Theaters Nationwide as Coronavirus Spreads

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday that cinemas nationwide will close Monday as part of what he called “stage one” of social distancing policies meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Along with cinemas, casinos, nightclubs, indoor sports venues, pubs and places of worship have also been ordered to close by midday tomorrow, while restaurants will be restricted to takeout only. Schools and shopping centers will remain open for now, though Morrison said that stricter measures may be taken if Australians do not listen to medical officials urging social distancing to prevent transmission of the virus.
“If Australia is going to get through the challenge of this pandemic over the coming months, we have to live differently. We’ve been making that point very clear over the last week. But it’s also clear that some people haven’t got it,” Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said. “The PM has said people have not been getting the messages and we have had to take, we’ve recommended unanimously that these fairly dramatic and drastic recommendations be put in place because we have to stop those situations where viruses pass readily.”
According to the Motion Picture Association, Australia contributed over $900 million to last year’s $42.2 billion global box office total, ranking 10th among all overseas markets.
As movie theaters around the world, including the U.S., have closed their doors in response to the pandemic, the global movie theater industry is expected to lose tens of billions of dollars in profits, as all major markets are expected to remain shut down at least until early June. Theaters in the U.S. have announced closures for as long as 12 weeks, but medical experts warn that the pandemic could last through the summer if social distancing isn’t maintained. In the meantime, theater owners are asking Congress to approve relief legislation this week that would allow theaters to receive loans and tax deferments that could help them avoid bankruptcy during the closure.
According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, over 13,000 people have died worldwide from coronavirus while over 335,000 cases have been reported; though millions are believed to have contracted the virus and simply have not been counted due to insufficient testing in countries like the United States.
Stars Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus (Photos)
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.
Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they both tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia while filming their Elvis Presley biopic. The couple isolated themselves and are keeping their spirits up, sharing their experience on Instagram.
Former Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko posted on Instagram Sunday that she was self-quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus. She appeared in "Quantum of Solace" opposite Daniel Craig in 2008 and in the sci-fi movie "Oblivion."
Idris Elba posted a video on Twitter Monday saying that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The British actor said he is asymptomatic and encourages people to stay pragmatic.
Lucian Grainge, longtime chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, tested positive for the coronavirus and has been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.
Kristofer Hivju posted on Instagram Monday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The "Game of Thrones" alum is set to star on season 2 of Netflix's "The Witcher."
Rachel Matthews, the voice of Honeymaren in "Frozen II" and an actress known for "Looking for Alaska" and "Happy Death Day 2 You," said in a series of posts on her Instagram story (via Page Six) that she tested positive for the coronavirus. Matthews described her symptoms over the course of a week in her posts and added that she found tests for the virus "INSANELY hard to come by."
Kevin Durant, a two-time NBA Finals MVP and currently a player for the Brooklyn Nets, was one of four players who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to The Athletic. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," he told The Athletic.
Actor Daniel Dae Kim announced on Instagram Thursday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. “For all those out there, especially teenagers and millennials who think this is not serious, please know that it is,” the former "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star pleaded.
Prince Albert of Monaco is the first known head of state to contract the coronavirus.
Sean Payton told ESPN he tested positive for the coronavirus. He is the first confirmed case in the NFL
Colton Underwood, former star of "The Bachelor," revealed in a Twitter video that despite being 28-years-old and healthy, he still tested positive for the coronavirus.
Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live" on Bravo, announced he tested positive on March 20.
Actress Debi Mazar ("Goodfellas," "Younger") announced on March 21 that she had tested positive for COVID-19. "Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough," she wrote. "I can breath, and I’m going to heal here, in my own home! My family is under quarantine for 14 days."
Opera legend Placido Domingo announced on March 22 that he tested positive for COVID-19. "Together we can fight this virus and stop the current worldwide crisis, so we can hopefully return to our normal daily lives very soon," he wrote on Facebook.
