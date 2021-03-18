Ava DuVernay’s DC Comics Pilot ‘Naomi’ Sets Main Cast at The CW

Ava DuVernay’s young adult superhero pilot “Naomi” has set its main cast at The CW, the network announced Thursday.

Kaci Walfall has been tapped to star as the titular hero, an “effortlessly cool and confident high school student” who discovers she has the ability to travel across the multiverse.

The series is adapted from the comic “Naomi,” which launched last year from Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker and was illustrated by Jamal Campbell. DuVernay is executive producer and writer on the pilot with Jill Blankenship.

Also joining the project as series regulars are Alexander Wraith (“Orange Is the New Black,” “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Cranston Johnson (“Filthy Rich,” “P-Valley”) and newcomer Camila Moreno.

Wraith stars as Dee, the owner of a local tattoo parlor. When a strange event leaves the town in chaos, Dee hints that he knows more than he is willing to tell.

Johnson will play Zumbado, the mysterious owner of a local used car lot. Having heard troubling rumors about his past, Naomi actively tries to avoid him, but a tense encounter leaves her both shaken and curious.

Moreno will star as Lourdes, a young woman with a sarcastic sense of humor who works in a vintage collectibles shop. She has an unrequited crush on Naomi, and she shares her obsession with classic comics. She is also happy to join in on Naomi’s schemes.

“Naomi” marks the third DC Comics project for DuVernay, who is also helming “DMZ” for HBO Max, which was recently ordered to series. The “Selma” director is also co-writing a big-screen adaptation of “New Gods” with Tom King.

In addition to DuVernay and Blankenship, Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also serve as executive producers for DuVernay’s Array Filmworks.