Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Hires Former Netflix Exec Sarah Bremner as Filmworks President

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY has hired Sarah Bremner, a former Netflix executive of original film, as president of ARRAY Filmworks, the company announced Wednesday.

Bremner will be responsible for overseeing all creative for ARRAY’s narrative film and TV portfolio centered on people of color and women. She will begin her new role on June 1 and will report directly to DuVernay.

“In Sarah we have found a leader with exceptional ability who is deeply committed to our inclusive storytelling mission,” DuVernay said in a statement. “With experience in both film and television, a strong command of the substance of our work, and a style that focuses on collaboration, she will be a wonderful addition to ARRAY Filmworks and the overall ARRAY leadership team. ARRAY’s President Tilane Jones and I are delighted to welcome her.”

At Netflix, Bremner managed development and production on original films, including the upcoming “Black Bottom” and “The White Tiger,” as well as “The Two Popes” and the Will Smith film “Bright,” among others.

Bremner is originally from the U.K. and graduated from Brown University with a degree in comparative literature. Earlier in her career, Bremner held creative roles at A&E Studios, Exclusive Media and Paramount Pictures. Her first entertainment position was at Nina Jacobson’s Color Force.

DuVernay and ARRAY have been hosting regular tweet-a-thon’s with filmmakers, and her Netflix series “When They See Us” earned a nomination for a Peabody award earlier on Wednesday.

Deadline first reported the news of the hire.