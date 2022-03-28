Ava Maybee, Daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Chad Smith, Auditions for ‘American Idol’ (Video)

“American Idol” featured another musically inclined celebrity offspring auditioning this season.

On Sunday night’s episode, Ava Maybee, the 20-year-old daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith (the one who bears a striking resemblance to Will Ferrell) performed in front of the judges.

The show didn’t indicate Maybee’s musical lineage, although it is apparent with a little sleuthing on both her Instagram page, and her dad’s.

For her audition song, Maybee opted for Stevie Wonder’s “Lately,” and she surprised the judges with her alto voice.

“It’s a cool alto sound,” judge Katy Perry commented.

Luke Bryan was similarly impressed.

“I do feel like you’re an artist. I’m interested to hear and see more of what you’ve got going on,” Bryan said.

Judge Lionel Richie concluded the judges comments by making a joke about her last name — Maybee — saying he was going to go against her family and not make her a maybe, but a for sure, putting her through to the next round.

In the end, Maybee got a “yes” from each of the judges, taking her through to the next stage.

While “Idol” did not make note of Maybee’s musical heritage, it did so for other contestants earlier this season. Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Grace Franklin auditioned and the judges went deep into her connections to her late grandmother.