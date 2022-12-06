Critics are praising “Avatar: The Way of Water” after its London World Premiere, with many celebrating its visual effects and its emotional payoff and calling it a return to form for director James Cameron.

Digital Spy’s Ian Sandwell wrote that the long-in-the-making sequel is “unsurprisingly” a “visual masterpiece with rich use of 3D and breathtaking vistas,” though he calls the story thin with too many characters. “James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action,” he added.

“Never bet against @JimCameron,” CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell wrote. “His #AvatarTheWayOfWater surpasses the original on every level. Incredible visuals, but a much more emotional connection to the characters and story. The final hour is Cameron flexing every muscle, reminding blockbuster filmmakers how it’s done.”

“I had faith James Cameron would raise the bar w/ the effects but these visuals are mind-blowing,” wrote Perri Nemiroff of Collider. “One stunning frame after the next. But the thing I dug most is how the technical feats always feel in service of character & world-building.”

Premiering 13 years after Cameron’s original “Avatar” broke most box office records in the book, “The Way of Water” takes place “more than a decade after the events of the first film” and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” per an official release from 20th Century.

Returning actors behind the iconic Na’vi include stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang. Na’vi newcomers include Kate Winslet, Jack Champion, Jamie Flatters, Bailey Bass and Trinity Bliss.

Directed by Cameron and produced by him and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production features a screenplay by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. Its story comes from Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman and Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham are attached as executive producers.

It wasn’t just those at the premiere Monday night premiere in Leicester Square; Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro tweeted his praise of the second Pandora-set installment way before the premiere, describing Cameron as “A master at the peak of his powers.”

Have now seen #Avatar twice and am overwhelmed by both its technical mastery and unexpectedly intimate emotional scope. Yes the world is expanded and sequels teased but the characters are most important. Cameron is in top form, especially in final act. Good to have him back. 🐟 pic.twitter.com/PR9drN5Zph — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) December 6, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water is a never-ending visual spectacle.



It’s a better, more complex story than the first with solid emotion but the characters could grow a bit more. It’s definitely long, running on incredible visuals & techniques which are 3D’s best.#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/ezySHunXOe — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2022

As an Avatar stan, I had high hopes for #AvatarTheWayofWater and for me it totally delivers. Sure it's a little long, but worth it for the gorgeous visuals, wonderful new characters. A total thrill. — Kara Warner (@karawarner) December 6, 2022

#AvatarTheWayOfWater pushes CGI to new places and uses the word "family" more than any F&F movie. While some of the new characters are underutilized, Pandora is miraculously realised, the underwater stuff glorious, and the final third is full of incredible action – see in IMAX! — jack shepherd (@JackJShepherd) December 6, 2022

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER: Yeah never bet against James Cameron. Trying to spare hyperbole, but I’ve never seen anything like this from a technical, visual standpoint. It’s overwhelming. Maybe too overwhelming. Sometimes I’d miss plot points because I’m staring at a Pandora fish — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 6, 2022

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER introduces a new water culture on Pandora that is technically wondrous. James Cameron’s dialogue still struggles but his storytelling soars as he emotionally invests us in the new characters & creatures. A sincere, stunning epic that was worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/ZUqdJ4Nawd — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 6, 2022