Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Live-Action Series Casts Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko

Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series has finally found its Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko — plus its new showrunner.

On Thursday, Netflix revealed the leads of its long-gestating adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series: Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

The original “Avatar: The Last Airbender” aired for three seasons (61 episodes) from 2005 to 2008 on Nickelodeon. The show follows the adventures of Aang and his friends, who must save the world by defeating Fire Lord Ozai and ending the destructive war with the Fire Nation.

Here are the character descriptions that Netflix has provided for the live-action versions of Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko:

GORDON CORMIER (he/him) is AANG (12), a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

KIAWENTIIO (she/her) is KATARA (14), a determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her small village. Though only fourteen, she's already endured great personal tragedy, which has held her back from rising to her true potential, though it's never dimmed her warm and caring spirit.

IAN OUSLEY (he/him) is SOKKA (16), Katara's sardonic and resourceful 16-year-old brother. Outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously, despite his inner doubts over his warrior skills… doubts that he masks with his wit and deadpan sense of humor.

DALLAS LIU (he/him) is ZUKO (17), a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Currently roaming the world in exile, he's on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and live up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

Along with unveiling its “Avatar: The Last Airbender” stars, Netflix announced Thursday that “Sleepy Hollow” alum Albert Kim is taking over as showrunner on the live-action series, following the year-ago exits of Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators behind the original animated series.

“I realized I couldn’t control the creative direction of the series, but I could control how I responded,” DiMartino wrote on his personal website in August 2020. “So, I chose to leave the project. It was the hardest professional decision I’ve ever had to make, and certainly not one that I took lightly, but it was necessary for my happiness and creative integrity. It might turn out to be a show many of you end up enjoying. But what I can be certain about is that whatever version ends up on-screen, it will not be what Bryan and I had envisioned or intended to make.”

Prior to this Netflix series, the cartoon was adapted into a comic book and graphic novel series and the 2010 live-action feature film, “The Last Airbender,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Netflix’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender” is written and executive produced by showrunner Albert Kim, who executive produces alongside Dan Lin (“The Lego Movie,” “Aladdin”) and Lindsey Liberatore (“Walker”) for Rideback and Michael Goi (“Swamp Thing,” “American Horror Story”). Roseanne Liang is a co-executive producer. Goi, Liang and Jabbar Raisani are directors.

