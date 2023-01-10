‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ Top Gun: Maverick’ Among Top Cinema Audio Society Nominees

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” were among the top nominees for live action film at the 59th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2022.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Prey” found support in the non-theatrical motion picture/limited series category, while “Barry” and “Stranger Things” found support in TV categories.

The CAS had previously announced that Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) would receive the CAS Career Achievement Award this year. Alejandro González Iñárritu (“Bardo”) will also be honored as the 2023 CAS Filmmaker of the Year.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Below, the full list of nominees for the 59th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing 2022.

MOTION PICTURES: LIVE ACTION

All Quiet on the Western Front

Production Mixer: Viktor Prášil

Re-Recording Mixer: Lars Ginzel

Re-Recording Mixer: Stefan Korte

Scoring Mixer: Daniel Kresco

ADR Mixer: Jan Meyerdierks

Foley Mixer: Hanse Warns

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Christopher Boyes

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary Summers

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges

Scoring Mixer: Simon Rhodes

ADR Mixer: Bill Higley CAS

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Elvis

Production Mixer: David Lee

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Keller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Wayne Pashley

Scoring Mixer: Geoff Foster

ADR Mixer: Tami Treadwell

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

The Batman

Production Mixer: Stuart Wilson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andy Nelson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Scoring Mixer: Kirsty Whalley

ADR Mixer: Ryan D. Young

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Top Gun: Maverick

Production Mixer: Mark Weingarten

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Taylor

Scoring Mixer: Al Clay

Scoring Mixer: Stephen Lipson

Foley Mixer: Blake Collins CAS



MOTION PICTURES: ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Re-Recording Mixer: Jon Taylor CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Frank Montaño

Scoring Mixer: Peter Cobbin

Foley Mixer: Tavish Grade

Lightyear

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Warren Brown

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Re-Recording Mixer: Tim Nielsen

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Slanec

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Original Dialogue Mixer: Ken Gombos

Re-Recording Mixer: Julian Slater

Re-Recording Mixer: Greg P. Russell CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer: Ryan Squires

Turning Red

Original Dialogue Mixer: Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer: Ren Klyce

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis



MOTION PICTURES — DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Mangini

Scoring Mixer: Greg Hayes

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Edwards

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues

Re-Recording Mixer: Leslie Shatz

Scoring Mixer: Louis Schultz

Moonage Daydream

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David Giammarco CAS

ADR Mixer: Jens Rosenlund Petersen

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Milner

Scoring Mixer: Jacob Johnston

Foley Mixer: Kevin Carvalho



NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES OR LIMITED SERIES

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story E8 Lionel

Production Mixer: Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Laura Wiest

Re-Recording Mixer: Joe Barnett

Re-Recording Mixer: Jamie Hardt

ADR Mixer: Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer: Jacob McNaughton

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities E3 The Autopsy

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Shubat

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Woroniuk

Moon Knight E6 Gods and Monsters

Production Mixer: Tamás Csaba

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jack Cucci

Obi-Wan Kenobi E6 Part 1

Production Mixer: Julian Howarth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer: Scott R. Lewis

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

Prey

Production Mixer: Ron Osiowy

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Terhune

Re-Recording Mixer: Joel Dougherty

Scoring Mixer: Frank Wolf

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe CAS

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy



TELEVISION SERIES: ONE HOUR

Better Call Saul S6:E13 Saul Gone

Production Mixer: Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark S4:E14 A Hard Way To Go

Production Mixer: Akira Fukasawa

Re-Recording Mixer: Larry Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer: Phil McGowan CAS

Foley Mixer: Amy Barber

Severance S1:E9 The We We Are

Production Mixer: Bryan Dembinski

Re-Recording Mixer: Bob Chefalas

Scoring Mixer: Chris Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer: George A. Lara CAS

Stranger Things S4:E7 Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Production Mixer: Michael P. Clark CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Mark Paterson

Re-Recording Mixer: William Files CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Craig Henighan CAS

Scoring Mixer: Hector Carlos Ramirez

ADR Mixer: Jeffery Roy CAS

Foley Mixer: Peter Persaud CAS

The White Lotus S2:E1 Ciao

Production Mixer: Angelo Bonanni

Re-Recording Mixer: Christian P. Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Collins CAS

ADR Mixer: Debra R. Winsberg

Foley Mixer: Michael Head



TELEVISION SERIES: HALF HOUR

Barry S3:E8 Starting Now

Production Mixer: Scott Harber CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Elmo Ponsdomenech CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Teddy Salas

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Heissinger

Scoring Mixer: David Wingo

ADR Mixer: Howard London CAS

Foley Mixer: Darrin Mann

Only Murders in the Building S2:E5 The Tell

Production Mixer: Joseph White Jr. CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Penny Harold CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Andrew Garrett Lange CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Demoss

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer: Erika Koski

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law S1:E9 Whose Show Is This?

Production Mixer: Marcus Petruska

Re-Recording Mixer: Pete Horner

Re-Recording Mixer: Karol Urban CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee CAS

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Jason Butler

The Bear S1:E7 Review

Production Mixer: Scott D. Smith CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Giammaria

ADR Mixer: Patrick Christensen

Foley Mixer: Ryan Collison

Foley Mixer: Connor Nagy

What We Do in the Shadows S4:E7 Pine Barrens

Production Mixer: Rob Beal

Re-Recording Mixer: Sam Ejnes CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Marc Fishman CAS

Foley Mixer: Stacey Michaels CAS



TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name

Production Mixer: Danny Kortchmar

Re-Recording Mixer: Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Formula 1: Drive to Survive S4:E9 Gloves Are Off

Re-Recording Mixer: Nick Fry

Re-Recording Mixer: Steve Speed

George Carlin’s American Dream E1 Part 1

Production Mixer: Paul Graff CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Earl Martin

Re-Recording Mixer: Jason Gaya CAS

Lucy and Desi

Production Mixer: Sabi Tulok

Re-Recording Mixer: Patrick Spain CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: John W. Rampey

Scoring Mixer: Scott Sheppard

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Production Mixer: Richard Hays

Re-Recording Mixer: Danielle Dupre

Scoring Mixer: Scott Michael Smith