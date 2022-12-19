avatar-top-gun-maverick

"Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun Maverick" (Twentieh Century; Paramount)

Can ‘Avatar 2’ Mimic ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ With a Long Box Office Run?

by | December 19, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Many of the factors that boosted Tom Cruise’s biggest hit can help James Cameron’s ultra-expensive sequel

The long-awaited opening weekend of “Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t post jaw-dropping numbers, especially in North America, but the megabudget James Cameron sequel did well with a $134 million domestic and $434 million global launch. But the question still remains whether it can match or exceed the total box office of 2022’s top grossing film, Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Getting even close to the $2.74 billion original run of the first “Avatar” is almost certainly out of the question now, as COVID outbreaks in China have stifled hopes for a potentially record-setting run that “The Way of Water” would need to make money in a modern box office with much shorter theatrical windows than in 2009. But reaching the $1.48 billion of “Maverick” is still an achievable goal.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

