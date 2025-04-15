‘Captain America’ Star Anthony Mackie Assures ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Taps Into ‘That Old Marvel Feeling’

Anthony Mackie thinks the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” will capture some of that classic Marvel Cinematic Universe energy that many fans argue has fallen off in recent years.

While talking with IGN, Mackie assured fans that after seeing the script, and prepping to head out to shoot that the upcoming team-up film will be a return to form for the MCU – which has been in a bit of a rut since “Avengers: Endgame” concluded the Infinity Saga in 2019.

“Yeah, man, we’re kicking on down the road, so everybody’s getting excited and we’re getting the band back together,” Mackie said. “We’re supposed to go out this week and we’ll be out there doing it. Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great. I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

Mackie is one of the 26 big names Marvel laboriously revealed will star in the upcoming Avengers film through a five-hour live-stream in March. The other big names in the cast include Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Simu Liu, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden.

The MCU has been experiencing growing pains since the Infinity Saga wrapped in 2019 and the Multiverse Saga began. Mackie has been a part of a number of the intervening projects – most recently earlier this year in “Captain America: Brave New World.” TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani did not find much to like about the latest quest for Mackie’s Sam Wilson.

“That’s ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ for you. It’s so lackluster that there’s no luster left. There’s nothing brave about this movie. There’s nothing new either. And sure, it technically takes place in the world, but one out of three is bad.”

“Avengers: Doomsday” lands in theaters May 1, 2026.