Avril Lavigne was interrupted at the Canadian Juno Awards on Monday night by a topless stage crasher, but the “Complicated” artist had no patience for the uninvited guest.

“Get the f–k off, get the f–k off b–h!,” Lavigne said to the woman as she confronted the singer onstage. Security then rushed the woman off the stage and Lavigne continued with her presentation.

“Stop logging old growth now” was written on the topless woman’s back, in addition to “Save the Green Belt NOW.” She also wore pasties, so as to get her message across without being blurred out.

Lavigne later won the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award and started her acceptance speech with, “Now nobody try anything this time or the Canadian is gonna come out in me and I’ll f–k a b–h up.”

The “Sk8ter Boi” singer-songwriter even embraced the moment on social media later on, tweeting, “Get the f–k off, b–h!”

The Juno Awards are the Canadian Music Awards and essentially the country’s version of the Grammys. Lavigne, a Canadian favorite, was onhand to support her latest album “Love Sux,” which was released in 2022.

You can watch a video of the stage crashing – and Lavigne’s reaction – below, along with Lavigne’s later acceptance speech.