award campaigns

Why Post-Pandemic Awards Campaigns Will Still Be Digital First (and Often Virtual) | Pro Insight

by Jon Selman | April 1, 2021 @ 11:15 AM

Say hello to forensic watermarking on digital as well as physical promotional assets!

hollyblog guest blog banner

The shift from promoting movies during awards season physically to doing so digitally was well underway even before the coronavirus came along. But the pandemic has dramatically accelerated this evolution. The status quo is officially history. COVID-19 has forever altered how we influence audiences and garner attention for movies. And suddenly, as we enter the homestretch for the Academy Awards, the movie industry is feeling some pretty severe growing pains.  

Become a member to read more.
Jon Selman

Jon Selman

Jon Selman is executive vice president of Vision Media, a company that supplies digital and physical distribution solutions for entertainment companies to engage audiences via cutting-edge technology.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Host Joanna Gaines, as seen on Magnolia Table, Season 2.

Joanna Gaines’ ‘Magnolia Table’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons
the plot of godzilla vs kong explained mechagodzilla

The Plot of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Explained

The 13 Most Insane Parts of ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’
Hemingway series

Ernest Hemingway Series in the Works From Producers Mariel Hemingway, Mike Medavoy (Exclusive)
Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens Replaces Armie Hammer in Starz’s Watergate Series ‘Gaslit’
la faye baker

How La Faye Baker Is Empowering the Next Generation of Black Stuntwomen in Hollywood (Video)
Anthony Ramos In the Heights Transformers

Anthony Ramos in Final Negotiations to Star in ‘Transformers’ Franchise Sequel
Chet Dave 20th Television

Chet Dave Promoted to Head of Comedy Development at 20th Television
Bret Baier

Fox News Renews Bret Baier’s Contract for 5 Years

Mya Johnson Annoyed to See Addison Rae Perform Her Dance on Fallon: ‘That Should’ve Been My Time’
American Housewife

Ratings: ‘American Housewife’ Settles for New Series Low With Season 5 Finale