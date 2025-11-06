Axios Cuts 19 Jobs From Product, Tech and Design

Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei announced cuts impacting 19 individuals on the Product, Tech and Design team, TheWrap has learned.

VandeHei issued the announcement in an all-staff note on Wednesday, where he shared Axios would be eliminating positions. “This is a difficult, but necessary, move to meet our evolving tech strategy,” he wrote.

A source with direct knowledge clarified that none of these roles were editorial or part of their newsroom.

This update comes over a year after Axios laid off 50 staffers as a way to adapt to a shifting industry landscape. At the time, VandeHei noted the decision to eliminate positions came amid “tectonic shifts in the media, technology and reader needs/habits.”

“This is a painful but necessary move to tighten our strategic focus and shift investment to our core growth areas,” VandeHei wrote in an August 2024 memo. “We’re making some difficult changes to adapt fast to a rapidly changing media landscape.”

VandeHei also assured impacted staffers that the decision wasn’t “a reflection on anyone’s work.”

