Axios Lays Off 50 Staffers Amid Media Landscape Shift

As the media outlet adapts to a shifting industry landscape, Axios is enacting layoffs, impacting around 50 staffers, CEO Jim VandeHei announced in an internal memo on Tuesday.

In the Axios signature “Smart Brevity” writing model, VandeHei informed the workforce that the outlet would be eliminating 50 positions to “get ahead of tectonic shifts in the media, technology, and reader needs/habits.”

“This is a painful but necessary move to tighten our strategic focus and shift investment to our core growth areas,” VandeHei wrote. “We’re making some difficult changes to adapt fast to a rapidly changing media landscape.”

The CEO told staffers that if their job was impacted by the cuts, they would be informed shortly with information about a severance package. VandeHei added that he wanted to tell each staffer individually, “but the mechanics of that proved infeasible.”

“Today is a sad day, and our full emphasis will be on handling a hard moment with grace, empathy, and honesty,” VandeHei continued. “Our departing colleagues will be treated with great respect, and with thoughtful severance packages to provide runway toward their next opportunity.”

The CEO noted that most of the impacted staffers’ final day at Axios will be on Friday, Aug. 9. He also took full responsibility for the job cuts, saying “The right way to handle this is forthrightly and transparently.”

“This isn’t a reflection on anyone’s work — it’s because of changes in the media business,” he added. “If you’re understandably upset by the decision, please direct your frustration at me.”