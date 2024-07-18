Fox Entertainment Lays Off 30 Staffers Amid Restructuring

Fox Entertainment laid off another batch of employees as part of a company-wide restructuring on Thursday, TheWrap has learned. 30 staffers have reportedly been impacted.

“Please know, these decisions were made with the utmost care and consideration and are in no way a reflection of anyone’s performance or contributions,” a note obtained by TheWrap from CEO Rob Wade said. “This step was solely related to aligning our business operations, ambitious growth strategies and the dynamics of our industry today.”

“In completing our restructuring, I’m confident that we have the team in place to achieve remarkable things, as we increasingly invest in original entertainment and solidify our position as a global studio and distributor,” the memo continued.

These layoffs come at a time when the TV environment has become increasingly difficult for broadcast networks. According to Nielsen’s Gauge report from June, broadcast television accounted for just 20.5% of overall television viewership. That’s compared to the 27.2% secured by cable and the 40.3% by streaming.

Fox also isn’t the only traditional TV company that has undergone changes this year. In February, Paramount Global, which owns CBS, MTV and Comedy Central, underwent a major cost-cutting move, laying off up to 800 staffers as part of the company’s attempt to “grow revenue, while reducing costs.” Then on Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns cable channels such as TBS, truTV, TLC and CNN, laid off several employees associated with production, business affairs, finance and its streaming vertical, Max (according to media reports, under 1,000 employees were laid off, and less than 10 of them worked at Max).

Owned by Fox Corporation, Fox Entertainment is a film and television production company that was formed in 2019 after Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The company creates programming for the Fox Broadcasting Company, MyNetworkTV and Tubi. Its current series for Fox include the Joel McHale comedy “Animal Control,” the animated comedies “Grimsburg” and “Krapopolis” and the upcoming drama “Rescue: HI-Surf,” which will premiere in the fall. They’ve also produced several films for Tubi, including “Pastacolypse,” “Cinnamon,” “Murder City,” “Millennial Hunter” and “Big Bruh.”

Deadline was the first to report this story.