Fox Entertainment and Australian Foxtel Group to Codevelop Shows in New International Agreement

Fox Entertainment and the Australian-based Foxtel Group entered into a new partnership to codevelop scripted series in a new international deal.

Under this agreement, Fox Entertainment Global will oversee the international sales of programs. This agreement includes developing original content for Foxtel, the company’s subscription TV platform, as well as Binge, the company’s entertainment streaming product, in Australia. Series will be released by third-party platforms in the U.S. and abroad. Programs created under the agreement will be produced in Australia by Fox Entertainment Studios, Fox’s in-house studio, and will involve above and below-the-line talent and crews from both Australia and America.

“Expanding Fox Entertainment’s international footprint through innovative business models is a principal priority for us, particularly as we unfurl our recently formalized structure built on three key business operations — Fox Network, Fox Entertainment Studios and Fox Entertainment Global,” Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said in a statement to press. “Each of these divisions are designed to power our growth strategy by uniting with the best and the brightest companies and creatives around the world, and Foxtel Group is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal.”

“Investing in strategic content partnerships, like this one with Fox Entertainment, is reflective of our desire to deliver global thinking to local productions, whilst also sharing Australian stories around the world,” Alison Hurbert-Burns, executive director of entertainment content and commissioner for Foxtel Group, said in a press release. “We’re looking to find new ways to collaborate and bring more production to our shores, to deliver Australian productions that are popular for Foxtel and Binge audiences but also deliver for international partners.”

This isn’t the first time these two companies have worked together. Last year, Foxtel Group licensed several series through Fox Entertainment Global, including the Joel McHale comedy “Animal Control,” Dan Harmon’s animated comedy “Krapopolis” and the Jon Hamm animated comedy “Grimsburg.”

Both companies also fall under the Murdoch family’s control, with Fox Entertainment Global under Fox Corporation and the Foxtel Group under New Corp.