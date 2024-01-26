Axios is launching a new entertainment division that will be focused on developing and producing original nonfiction programming.

Axios Entertainment, which is led by original programming head Erica Winograd, will debut its first series, “The Money Game,” on Amazon’s Prime Video later this year. The unit also has projects in development with Tom Brady’s Shadow Lion, Chrissy Teigen‘s Huntley Productions, Guy Ritchie, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Ample Entertainment and Maven.

Winograd’s team includes editorial director Raisa Zaidi and development director Juliet Bartz.

Axios Entertainment marks the latest expansion of the company’s content offerings, which include Axios Local and Axios Pro, and builds on its previous TV series, the Emmy Award-winning “Axios on HBO.”

“Entertainment programming is a natural next step for Axios, using engaging documentary storytelling to make audiences smarter, faster about the ever-changing world around them,” Axios cofounder and CEO Jim VandeHei said in a statement.

“We look forward to building a world-class entertainment unit at Axios — a natural extension of the brand,” Winograd added. “We are also grateful to our partners at Amazon for launching our first series, which represents our focus on unparalleled access and premium talent.”

“The Money Game” — which is produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment and Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends, a division of Authentic Studios — is described as an exclusive, all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season inside Louisiana State University Athletics amidst “one of the most tumultuous and nail-biting years of college athletics to date.”

In real time, the docuseries follows a historic turning point in the NCAA with policy changes on name, image and likeness (NIL) rights, highlighted by surreal experiences of LSU’s top players, coaches and administrators. The flagship university of the state of Louisiana boasts an SEC-best 51 team national championships record and is currently home to three of the top 10 collegiate earners in NIL.

The project’s subjects — who tout a collective 20 million-plus social media followers — include LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, 2023 Women’s Basketball Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese, SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year and Roc Nation-signed Flau’jae Johnson and LSU Tigers quarterback, Heisman winner and future NFL draft pick Jayden Daniels, amongst others.

“The Money Game” is directed by Drea Cooper and executive produced by Ross Dinerstein, Rebecca Evans and Ross Girard of Campfire Studios; Erica Winograd, Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz of Axios Entertainment; Shaquille O’Neal, Colin Smeeton and Michael Parris of Jersey Legends; and Brendan Daw and Drea Cooper.