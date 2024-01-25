Prime Video has acquired family drama series “The Baxters” from LightWorkers Media as it extends it’s content reach in the faith-based arena.

Roma Downey will executive produce and star in the series as matriarch Elizabeth Baxter while “Shrinking” actor Ted McGinley stars opposite Downey as John Baxter.

“The Baxters,” which is set to debut on the streamer in spring 2024, is based on Karen Kingsbury’s book series of the same name that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children.

The first season of the series centers on Elizabeth and John’s daughter, Kari, who learns that her husband, Tim, has been having an affair with a college student that he teaches. “As her relationship is tested, Kari must seek comfort in her faith and family to discover if love is truly a choice and if her marriage can be redeemed,” the official logline reads.

Earlier this month, Amazon said it was teaming up with Jon Erwin and Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten’s The Wonder Project to develop series and films “rooted in spirituality” for Prime Video.

In “The Baxters,” Ali Cobrin (“American Reunion,” “Neighbors”) also stars as Kari Baxter Jacobs alongside Brandon Hirsch (“Black Lightning,” “Atlanta”), who plays Tim Jacobs.

Additional cast includes Masey McLain (“On Fire,” “I’m Not Ashamed”) as Ashley Baxter, Josh Plasse (“iCarly”) as Luke Baxter, Cassidy Gifford (“God’s Not Dead,” “The Gallows”) as Reagan Decker, Reilly Anspaugh (“Chauncey,” “Ramen”) as Erin Baxter and Emily Peterson (“Sirens,” “Chicago P.D.”) as Brooke Baxter.

“With over 25 million fans of the Baxter series books we know audiences are going to love this family drama brought to life, and I am personally so excited to bring more inspirational content to Prime Video,” Downey said in a statement.

“Since the day Roma Downey asked for my blessing in making the Baxter family literary series into a televised show, I have dreamed that it might find a home on Prime Video,” Kingsbury, who will also serve as a consulting producer on the show, said. “Many millions of readers are going to be thrilled over this news. It is a dream come true.”

Hailing from LightWorkers Media, Will Packer Media and Haven Entertainment, Jessie Rosen serves as showrunner and executive producer for “The Baxters.” In addition to Downey and Rosen, executive producers for Season 1 include Will Packer, Kevin Mann, Brendan Bragg and Jaime Primak Sullivan. Rick Christian serves as a consulting producer alongside Kingsbury.