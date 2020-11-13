ABC’s Ayo Davis Named EVP, Creative Development and Strategy at Disney Branded Television

ABC casting executive Ayo Davis has moved over to Gary Marsh’s new Disney Branded Television division, where she has been named executive vice president, creative development and strategy, the company announced Friday.

In her new role, Davis will oversee all live-action scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials the division produces for Disney+, Disney Channel and the other Disney-branded networks under the division’s purview. She will manage the teams for original development, current programming, content strategy, casting and talent relations, reporting directly to Marsh.

A veteran of 18 years at ABC, Davis previously held the position of EVP, talent and casting for ABC and Disney+.

“Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure,” Marsh said in a statement. “As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner.”

Added Davis, “This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television. I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come.”

Marsh, formerly president of Disney Channel, was named president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television in Peter Rice’s reorganization of Disney’s TV and streaming operations earlier this week.