Ayo Edebiri Jokes She’ll Be Operating the Boom on ‘The Bear’ Next Season for Additional Job Security | Video

After acting, writing and directing on “The Bear,” series star Ayo Edebiri has plans for her next role on the show. According to the actress, she just ensuring a bit of job security.

Appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday, Edebiri dug in on everything from her favorite ice cream treat (the Cool Dog, of course), to M. Night Shyamalan’s film “Trap” and more. She and Meyers briefly did get serious though, as the NBC host congratulated Edebiri on her Emmy nominations for “The Bear” and for writing an episode and asked if she enjoys being able to flex various skills on the show.

“Yeah, it’s amazing. Job security! Next season, I don’t know, we’re operating the boom!” Edebiri joked.

Play video

Giving a more serious answer, the actress admitted that she is “a complete nerd in my heart of hearts,” and she appreciates the opportunity “The Bear” always gives her.

“I just love learning and so, to be on a show that’s so supportive of that, that gives us that environment that fosters that, it’s really special,” Edebiri said sincerely.

Back in July, “The Bear” was renewed for a fifth season, less than a week after it returned for season 4 on Hulu. Season 5 will premiere in 2026. An exact date hasn’t been given, but the show has pretty consistently premiered in the last week of June throughout its run.

All four seasons of “The Bear” are currently available to stream on Hulu.

You can watch ayo Edebiri’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.