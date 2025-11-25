Nancy Meyers-Diane Keaton Classic ‘Baby Boom’ Sets Remake at Amazon MGM

Get ready for another “Baby Boom.”

Amazon MGM has set a remake of the hit 1987 film that starred Diane Keaton. While the original film was directed by Charles Shyer and written by Shyer and Nancy Meyers, the remake comes from director Michael Showalter. Showalter’s Semi-Formal produces alongside Stacey Sher’s Shiny Penny.

In “Baby Boom,” Keaton starred as J.C. Wiatt, a “yuppie” whose life is thrown into disarray when a distant and estranged cousin dies, leaving her to take care of a one-year-old baby girl. “Baby Boom” was one of several films co-created by the then-married Meyers and Shyer, a list that includes “Father of the Bride,” “Private Benjamin” and “Irreconcilable Differences.”

“Baby Boom” was also the first collaboration between Keaton and Meyers, a team that would go on to make a short but notable slate of hit comedies, including “Father of the Bride” and “Something’s Gotta Give.” The news of the “Baby Boom” remake comes on the heels of Keaton’s death in October.

“As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of,” Meyers said at the time. “We all search for that someone who really gets us, right? Well, with Diane, I believe we mutually had that. I always felt she really got me so writing for her made me better because I felt so secure in her hands. I knew how vulnerable she could be. And I knew how hilarious she could be, not only with dialogue (which she said word for word as written but managed to always make it sound improvised) but she could be funny sitting at a dinner table or just walking into a room.”

Jordana Mollick will produce the new “Baby Boom” alongside Showalter for Semi-Formal Productions, while Katie Aquino will executive produce for Sher’s Shiny Penny. Emily Crook will oversee for Semi-Formal.

“Baby Boom” is part of a first-look deal between Amazon MGM Studios and Semi-Formal Productions for narrative features. On Dec. 3, Amazon MGM will release Showalter’s “Oh. What. Fun.” on Prime Video.