Piers Morgan announced on Wednesday that he has scored an exclusive with the woman who apparently inspired the deranged stalker “Martha” in Richard Gadd’s buzzy “Baby Reindeer” Netflix series.

Scottish lawyer Fiona Harvey, who Internet sleuths found thanks to her 10-year-old texts, has come forward to tell her side of the story.

Per the press release, “The woman who inspired the TV phenomenon of the year breaks her silence in a ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ global premiere … [as she] sets the record straight after being unmasked by fans of the hit show.”

In the series, the obsessive stalker is played by Scottish actress Jessica Gunning. Creator Gadd based the show on his own experiences with being stalked. The viral hit inspired fans to track down the real-life counterparts to the characters.

In an interview with The Guardian published shortly after the series premiered in April, Gadd said he had changed enough details about his real stalker that he doubted she would be able to recognize herself.

*WORLD EXCLUSIVE*

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show.

Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’

Is she a psycho stalker?

Find out tomorrow on ⁦@PiersUncensored⁩ pic.twitter.com/MxaE5SEiTa — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 8, 2024

However, the character of Martha is also Scottish, claims to be a lawyer and somewhat resembles Harvey. Several of Harvey’s tweets are verbatim quotes from the series, such as an inneundo-loaded one from 2014 in which she wrote, “@MrRichardGadd my curtains need hung badly.”

Viewers also honed in on a man they believed was the real Darrien, a writer who sexually assaulted the comedian. After the man received death threats, Gadd begged viewers to stop looking for the “real” people behind the characters, such as the one played by Tom Goodman-Hill.

The concept first manifested in Gadd’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe one-man play in 2019, and was then adapted into the 7-episode series.

The Fiona Harvey interview will debut on YouTube at 8 p.m. Thursday night in the U.K. and 3 p.m. EST in the US.

“Baby Reindeer” is now streaming on Netflix.