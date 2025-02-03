Babyface’s Red Carpet Snub Goes Viral After Reporters Cut Off Grammys Interview to Talk to Chappell Roan

An awkward red carpet moment is going viral after reporters cut off their Grammys red carpet interview with music legend Babyface to talk to Chappell Roan. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface was mid-interview with the AP when one of the pair interviewing him spotted Chappell Roan in the background and called out her name to get the rising pop superstar’s attention.

“You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” Babyface said, graciously handing back the mic and stepping aside with a smile.

“So sorry, Babyface. So sorry,” the other half of the interviewing pair said before they both turned their attention to Roan. The “Pink Pony Club” singer and songwriter is nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for “Good Luck, Babe!”) and Best New Artist.

The interaction between Babyface and the AP reporting duo quickly earned the ire of the internet, riling up viewers across social media platforms including fellow Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, who asked “Am I seeing this right?” on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can see video of the interaction for yourself, along with some of the reactions it sparked, in the posts below.

This is so rude.These AP reporters cut off Babyface, a 13-time Grammy winner, mid-interview to grab an interview with Chappell Roan.I understand the desire to interview Chappell, but the way they did this was horrible. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yasharali.bsky.social) 2025-02-03T00:53:15.842Z

Yeah this is disrespectful, unprofessional & makes your priorities quite transparent #Grammys @apnews.com — Libby (@libbotomy.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T22:47:39.705Z

They can delete the video all they want. But we saw that Babyface disrespect live in 4K so…. 👀 #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/1NrMQy3twn — CERTIFIED BOOGEYMAN 👻 (@studiopixie) February 2, 2025

Got bitches disrespecting Babyface because they wanted to talk to goddamn Chappell Roan?? We're losing recipes.pic.twitter.com/B1e3JBmRUr — เ (@mjslovaaaa) February 2, 2025

omg he was in the middle of saying something they were so rude for that — ໊ (@buffys) February 2, 2025

WTF? This is so disrespectful. Interrupting him while he’s answering a question to call another artist over and then just moving him out the way? BABYFACE?? IKYFL. pic.twitter.com/tZ3vNqHaU7 — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) February 2, 2025

This is beyond disrespectful. Even if it wasn’t a living legend like Babyface, you don’t blatantly interrupt an interview just to get the attention of someone else. Bring back real journalists! https://t.co/YpM354T2tN — Brisket Back Bish (@AshleyShyMiller) February 2, 2025

Second day of black history month and they disrespect babyface https://t.co/SXKNlSpoN8 pic.twitter.com/uYoA9w6aGp — Ippei HATHAWAY 🇯🇲 (@HeadcACE1906) February 2, 2025