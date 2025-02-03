Babyface’s Red Carpet Snub Goes Viral After Reporters Cut Off Grammys Interview to Talk to Chappell Roan

An awkward red carpet moment is going viral after reporters cut off their Grammys red carpet interview with music legend Babyface to talk to Chappell Roan. Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer Babyface was mid-interview with the AP when one of the pair interviewing him spotted Chappell Roan in the background and called out her name to get the rising pop superstar’s attention.
“You guys wanna do that? Go do that,” Babyface said, graciously handing back the mic and stepping aside with a smile.
“So sorry, Babyface. So sorry,” the other half of the interviewing pair said before they both turned their attention to Roan. The “Pink Pony Club” singer and songwriter is nominated for six awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year (for “Good Luck, Babe!”) and Best New Artist.
The interaction between Babyface and the AP reporting duo quickly earned the ire of the internet, riling up viewers across social media platforms including fellow Grammy winner Dionne Warwick, who asked “Am I seeing this right?” on X, formerly known as Twitter. You can see video of the interaction for yourself, along with some of the reactions it sparked, in the posts below.