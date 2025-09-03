‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10 Finale: Who Got Engaged and Who Won the Cash Prize?

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 10, Episode 10.

“Bachelor in Paradise” closed out its tenth season with multiple cash prizes awarded to its finalists, and even one engagement.

With five couples left at the start of the finale, Episode 10 kicked off with the season’s final rose ceremony, which saw the elimations of Keith Gordon and Kathy Swarts, who voted themselves out, as well as Bailey Brown and Jeremy Simon, leaving the final three couples as Andrew Spencer and Alexe Godin, Kat Izzo and Dale Moss and Spencer Conley and Jess Edwards.

The next day, a strength competition decided that Spencer and Godin would advance to the finale with the chance of winning the cash prize, while the remaining two couples were asked to make their case to be in the running for the money to the jury of former contestants. Bringing back former contestants proved to be explosive, though, when Sean McLaughlin accused Izzo of communicating with her ex in Costa Rica and joining “Bachelor in Paradise” only to advance her career.

While Izzo and Moss sorted out the accusations privately, the pair were voted out of paradise by their peers, leaving Conley and Edwards in the finale with the chance to win up to $250,000 alongside Spencer and Godin.

The final two couples, however, were then faced with their last relationship test of paradise: choosing either love or money. Each individual was given the opportunity to chose either love — with the chance of not winning any money — or money, with the caveat that if both individuals in a couple chose money they would win nothing.

Luckily, all four finalists chose love, and were granted the opportunity to chose one of three envelops that held lump sums of up to $250,000. Spencer and Godin won $125,000, which went to Godin’s student loan debt, and Conley and Edwards won $190,000.

Upon choosing love, both couples took the next step in the relationships, with Spencer and Godin officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend while Conley proposed to Edwards, who accepted his proposal.

The end of the finale revealed that Conley and Edwards remain engaged and are in no rush to plan their wedding quite yet, and that all of the other couples from the finale are still together, and that Gordon and Swarts are still friends.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 1o is now streaming on Hulu.