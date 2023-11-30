The upcoming wedding on “Bachelor in Paradise” will be a “full circle moment,” host Jesse Palmer told TheWrap.

“There’s going to be a wedding,” Palmer said of the remaining two installments of Season 9. “Of course, I can’t say who it is, but it’s really a full circle moment, which I think is going to be really, really great.”

The couple who ties the knot at the event, which was teased in a trailer this fall, was reported by Reality Steve to be “Bachelor in Paradise” alum Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, who got engaged on the Season 7 finale of the ABC dating show. While the couple made their marriage official at a wedding in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico earlier this month, it’s possible they might return to where it all started on the beach to celebrate their union.

With just two weeks left on the beach, “Bachelor in Paradise” will host even more franchise alum, Palmer teased. “There’s more familiar faces that are going to be arriving on the beach,” he said.

So far, “Bachelor in Paradise” has hosted several former “Bachelorette” stars on the beach, including Charity Lawson, who touched base with beach-goer Eliza Isichei about her concerns regarding Aaron Bryant; Hannah Brown, who hosted a bonfire to help the singles “get real”; and most recently Katie Thurston, who had an emotional reunion with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes before hosting a comedy roast session.

As a potential engagement nears for some couples while others falter, Palmer said there’s still drama in store for the singles.

“Everybody always starts ‘Paradise’ thinking they know who’s going to end up coupling up and what’s going to end up happening,” Palmer said. “‘Paradise’ has a funny way of turning everything around … There’s still some time left on the beach and a lot can happen.”

Thursday’s new episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” premieres after the two-hour finale of “The Golden Bachelor” at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.