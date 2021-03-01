“The Bachelor” producers have issued a statement condemning the online harassment of former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay over her interview with Chris Harrison.

“[W]e would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable,” the statement reads, referencing the “unimaginable amount of hate” directed at the “Extra TV” host on social media.

“Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly toward racial equity and inclusion,” the producers said.

Lindsay’s podcast co-host Van Lathan revealed last week that Lindsay disabled her Instagram account, saying “that’s how much hate she’s getting from Bachelor fans who are spamming her with all kinds of rude and hateful things to say.”

Earlier this month, Harrison, in an interview with Lindsay for “Extra,” defended Rachael Kirkconnell — a frontrunner on Matt James’ currently airing season of “The Bachelor,” the first to feature a Black bachelor — for a resurfaced photo in which she appears to be attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Harrison was roundly criticized for the interview and his treatment of Lindsay, leading to a public apology from Harrison and the announcement that he would temporarily “step aside” as host of the show. (Emmanuel Acho has been tapped to replace him for the upcoming live season finale on March 15.)

“What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry. I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of,” he said at the time.